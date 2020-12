A Coimbatore-based start-up may have tapped into what it says is a fledgling market for “safety lifestyle”, in these post-pandemic times. Its offering is a pocket-sized UV sanitizer, which it claims is selling like hotcakes.

In a nutshell, that’s the story of MY, and the company’s flagship product, UV One, which it says is India’s first-ever Aatmanirbhar UV sanitizer.

“As Indians living in the pandemic, we have slowly begun realizing that using PPE kits as protective gear is merely an interventional measure, and these measures do not prevent a breakout,” says Kavin Kumar Kandasamy, founder and CEO of MY.

“The fight against COVID should be looked at as a lifestyle issue, and not as the fight against a pandemic,” he added.

Pandemic or the need to bring about a lifestyle change aside, Kavin admits that one of the motivating factors to design and manufacture anti-COVID lifestyle products was Prime Minister Modi’s call to be self-reliant in manufacturing, and thus non-reliant on imports.

“We should be able to make such products, and shouldn’t rely on the likes of Xiaomi,” he says.

That’s how MY designed and soft-launched its wholly made-in-India UV sanitizer, UV One; a table-top UV sanitizer christened UV Safe; and its range of anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-pollution masks.

The company is targeting sales of 3.5 lakh UV One sanitizers by the end of FY21, with orders of 14,000 secured in the first week of November itself.

“We were already in talks with corporate enterprises and have closed nearly 45 deals,” says Kavin, who adds that a well-known hotel chain has placed a bulk order for UV One sanitizers to keep cars safe. At the same time, a renowned food delivery giant has also placed a similar order.

No wonder then the company’s product pipeline is choc-a-block too. “We will be producing anti-viral overalls, which will lend themselves to a stylish design to replace PPE suits worn by non-medical personnel while traveling on flights, and a pocket GPS that will allow real-time tracking to stay updated on someone’s movements in the interest of healthcare and safety,” Kavin adds.

Important to note, however, is that MY isn’t the only manufacturer of pocket sanitizers. Delhi-based Daily Objects’ pocket-sized UV sanitizer is priced at about Rs 2,799, MY’s UV One sanitizer is priced at Rs 1,999 and is manufactured in Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

In the days since launch, Chinese companies like Halonix have priced their UV sanitizers at about Rs 1,499.

However, with sales up and away, MY hopes to raise funds in the next six months and has already been approached by three prospective investors.

“We are trying to amplify business first before we decide to talk numbers with these possible investors,” says Kavin.