Fans can now connect with celebrities like R Madhavan, Harbhajan Singh, Saina Nehwal and Kalki Koechlin, among others, with a tap of a button!

UNLU, a Turkish word that means ‘famous’, is a new celebrity engagement app, launched on Monday, that has 300 plus celebrities.

Designed as a celebrity-to-fan connect platform, UNLU lets users directly request for an advice, a greeting or a heart-to-heart comment from their favourite celebrity.

The start-up says the app has been created to give fans across the country a unique and personalised experience, and intends to give them access to more than 10,000 celebrities and influencers across genres such as sports, cinema, music, comedy, lifestyle, astrology and social media.

Himanshu Periwal, co-founder, UNLU, says, “Our thesis is to build the biggest supply of celebrities across all possible categories, and offer multiple other forms of fan engagement beyond video shoutouts, which will ensure a fan on our platform finds the right celebrity and format for a one-to-one engagement.”

“Though there has been an explosive growth in online fan following of celebrities, these fans are limited to a one-way conversation with celebrities on all the leading social media platforms. Thus, we continue to build UNLU, with a strong conviction of taking over the fan engagement space from these social media giants, by offering a direct one-to-one fan-to-celebrity connect.”

Another differentiator is the way it aids small and medium brands towards getting a brand endorsement from celebrities at a fraction of the price they usually charge, they say.

Vipul Agrawal, co-founder, UNLU says, ‘UNLU has been meticulously developed, following our in-depth research to understand the present sentiment and demand-supply trends in this space. For the first time, celebrities on the platform can improve their earnings by 6X in their free time, apart from a 168% increase in their social media reach, thereby helping them to improve the longevity of their personal brand.”

“Fans on their part can engage one-to-one with celebrities through a variety of mediums including Video Shout-outs. And brands stand to benefit by being able to generate a celebrity endorsement through a video shout-out at less than 1/10th the cost.”