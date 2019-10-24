Indian-origin startup Facilio is helping Dubai’s homes get smarter

Accel-and-Tiger-Global-backed SaaS (software as a service) startup Facilio will be part of Dubai’s attempts to enable smart living in the emirate’s living and working spaces. As part of the Dubai Electricity and Water Association (DEWA)’s Smart Living as a Service (SLaaS) initiative, Facilio has inked a deal with DEWA-owned subsidiary Digital X.

In a nutshell, Facilio will aid in the design of smart-living solutions for both businesses and homes, by providing its platform for the same. All solutions from the Facilio stable will be hosted by DEWA at its data centre within the UAE.

“The market size we’re looking at is a total of 900,000 homes within Dubai itself, and that number doubles when you take the market within the UAE,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder and CEO, Facilio Inc, speaking to CNBC-TV18.com about the strategic partnership, “We at Facilio are targeting at 10 percent market share within Dubai before we expand to other parts of UAE.” The company expects around 40,000 offices within the emirate to be powered by Facilio’s smart-living platform.

The DEWA initiative will look to enable smart homes and offices, focus on health and wellness in terms of the outside environment and also build smart surveillance technology within Dubai. “The key component at play here is the Facilio platform, which will enable all these solutions, which can be monitored through mobile apps,” said Prabhu, elaborating on the deal, “As and when components like sensors are concerned, DEWA will look to procure the same on its own.”

CNBC-TV18.com learns that Facilio is in talks with two other “Dubai-like cities” in Asia, to launch its platform that will enable smart living services. “One of these deals is expected to be closed next month,” said Prabhu.