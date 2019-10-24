Business
Indian-origin startup Facilio is helping Dubai’s homes get smarter
Updated : October 24, 2019 06:28 PM IST
Facilio will aid in the design of smart-living solutions for both businesses and homes
All solutions from the Facilio stable will be hosted by DEWA at its data centre within the UAE
