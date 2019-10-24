TOP NEWS »

Haryana election results: BJP seat share falls despite 3% higher vote share from 2014 polls; 22% dip in Lok Sabha vote share

Parli election 2019 results: BJP's Pankaja Munde loses to cousin Dhananjay Munde of NCP
Maharashtra assembly election results 2019: BJP-Sena to form govt; BJP won fewer seats, but 'strike rate' better, says Devendra Fadnavis
Haryana Assembly elections 2019: Wrestler Babita Phogat loses in Dadri constituency to independent candidate Sombir
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray wins Worli, becomes first family member to enter Maharashtra Assembly
Business

Indian-origin startup Facilio is helping Dubai’s homes get smarter

Updated : October 24, 2019 06:28 PM IST

Facilio will aid in the design of smart-living solutions for both businesses and homes
All solutions from the Facilio stable will be hosted by DEWA at its data centre within the UAE
Indian-origin startup Facilio is helping Dubai’s homes get smarter
