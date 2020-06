Great Learning, an ed-tech startup in professional education space, has concluded FY20 with revenues of Rs 325 crore, a growth of nearly 150 percent over the previous fiscal. The growth has been attributed to a rise in demand for courses like Analytics, AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and Digital Business as professionals look for upskilling.

The startup said that it started FY21 with a 5x growth in consumer base on its platform due to increased interest in learning from professionals and college graduates who had to stay at home amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

It has over 25,000 learners for its post graduate programmes in FY20 and flourished in global markets as well, with learners from over 85 countries enrolling for its programmes.

In March, Great Learning had launched several initiatives to encourage professionals and college students to upskill, the company said. It also launched Great Learning Academy, a free online resource that offers over 100 industry relevant courses with 1,000+ hours of learning content focused on skills like Programming, Analytics, AI, ML, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Cybersecurity, and Business Finance.

In addition to watching course videos offline, learners can answer questions and earn completion certificates after a final evaluation. They can also use the Great Learning mobile app to study on the go.

“We have seen significant growth over the last year with professionals increasingly warming to the idea of continuous and lifelong learning. However, the way the market has opened for us over the last few months is unprecedented,” said Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO of Great Learning.