These seven startups joined the unicorn club this year

Updated : November 26, 2019 01:05 PM IST

2019 witnessed the addition of two unicorns from Pune, the second year in a row where a startup outside Bangalore, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai has achieved a unicorn status.
Two unicorns were added from Delhi-NCR, two were added from Bengaluru, while one was added from Mumbai.
Five of these new unicorns are B2B, highest ever in a year till date.
