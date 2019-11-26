These seven startups joined the unicorn club this year

India has added seven unicorns in the first eight months of 2019, taking the total number of unicorns to 24, revealed IT industry body Nasscom's annual report. At 24, India stands at the third spot in the global unicorn list, after the USA and China, that have 203 and 206 unicorns, respectively.

BigBasket, Delhivery, Rivigo, Dream 11, Druva, Ola Electric and Icertis are the startups that entered the unicorn list this year.

2019 witnessed the addition of two unicorns from Pune, the second year in a row where a startup outside Bangalore, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai has achieved a unicorn status, the report said.

Two unicorns were added from Delhi-NCR, two were added from Bengaluru, while one was added from Mumbai.

Five of these new unicorns are B2B, highest ever in a year till date.

enterprise, e-mobility in addition to e-commerce and mobility," the report read.

According to the report, the average time taken by a startup to turn into a unicorn in India and USA was 6 to 8 years, while in China, a startup, on an average, took 4 to 6 years to become a unicorn.

In terms of valuations, the average value of a unicorn in India was about $3.2 billion, while it was about $3.5 billion and $3.8 billion for USA and China, the report said.

"The parallelism observed with the rise of one start-up triggering the growth of other, solving complementary problems is expected to strengthen the pipeline of unicorns in future as seen in the case of Flipkart and PayTM in the past. This is a unique feature of the Indian start-up ecosystem compared to the sequential growth of sectors in the US and China," the report said.