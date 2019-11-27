These founders of successful startups have turned angel investors
Updated : November 27, 2019 02:39 PM IST
These active angel investors have invested in more than three firms each, according to a Nasscom report.
The total number of startups funded by founders now stands at more than 220 as compared to more than 210 in 2018.
"Having had a stint as a prior entrepreneur they are more capable mentors for the first-timers than the other angels," said Nasscom.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more