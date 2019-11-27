These founders of successful startups have turned angel investors

The number of startup founders who have turned into serial angel investors and are actively investing in the startup ecosystem has gone up to more than 55 this year from more than 45 in 2018, showed Nasscom's annual report.

These active angel investors have invested in more than three firms each, according to the report.

With this, the total number of startups funded by founders now stands at more than 220 as compared to more than 210 in 2018.

"Having had a stint as a prior entrepreneur they are more capable mentors for the first-timers than the other angels," said Nasscom.

"Not only does this reflect positively on the country, it augments the overall growth of the ecosystem as the hands-on knowledge is retained and shared with the larger pool," the report added.

Flipkart founder Binny Bansal tops the list of entrepreneurs-turned-angel investors with aggressive investments in the startup space, having made 34 investments to date. While Sachin Bansal has made 18 investments in ventures after quitting Flipkart, according to Crunchbase data, as cited by a report in Bloomberg.

Among the other entrepreneurs who have been actively investing in startups are Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Freshdesk founder Girish Mathrubootham, Slideshare founder Amit Ranjan and Livespace co-founder Ramakant Sharma.

While Bahl has made investments in 30 firms including KhataBook and Leena AI, Vijay Shekhar Sharma has invested in 25 including health startup GOQii and The Ken. Mathrubootham has made investments in 22 firms including SpotDraft and Pickyourtrail. Ranjan and Ramakant Sharma have invested in 11 and 7 firms, respectively.

Ola Cabs founder Bhavish Aggarwal has invested in six startups, electric motorcycle maker Tork being the most recent.

According to Nasscom, these entrepreneurs turned investors are bringing more maturity to the startup ecosystem.

The report further noted that the pool of serial entrepreneurs is also growing. According to the report, more than 150 startups have been founded by serial entrepreneurs.

"Serial entrepreneurs typically have better odds of success than new entrepreneurs," the report noted.

Yulu founder Amit Gupta, Freecharge founder Kunal Shah, Clevertap founder Anand Jain and Sland labs founder Kumar Rangarajan are some of the names in the list of serial entrepreneurs.