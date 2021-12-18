Theranos: The stunning rise and fall of founder Elizabeth Holmes

Hers is a story of a stunning, meteoric rise and an equally stunning and sudden downfall. The trial of Elizabeth Holmes, who made tall claims of revolutionalising the healthcare industry through her startup, Theranos, has reached the jury stage.

The jury, comprising eight men and four women, has begun deliberations on the trial of Holmes, who is accused of conducting fraud in her once-lauded Silicon Valley blood-testing startup.

After listening to months of criminal proceedings, the 12 jurors will now decide the fate of the Theranos founder. If found guilty, Holmes may face a maximum term of 20 years in prison.

Holmes, who started the company after she dropped out of college, when she was 19, is accused of lying to patients and investors, saying Theranos could detect diseases with a few drops of blood.

Building Theranos

At the age of 19, Holmes dropped out of Stanford University and founded Theranos in 2003 with the aim to build a small device that could perform diagnostic tests from a single drop of blood. She chose to name her company Theranos, which is a combination of the words "therapy" and "diagnosis."

In September 2009, her then boyfriend Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani joined Theranos as chief operating officer and president. Balwani is believed to have met Holmes in 2002 while on a trip to Beijing.

Almost a decade after starting her company, in 2013, Holmes’ company claimed to have designed a small machine called Edison, which can conduct a wide range of tests from a single drop of blood. Theranos announced a long-term partnership with the second-largest pharmacy chain in the US, Walgreens, the same year.

The following year, Forbes named Holmes one of the richest American women with a personal wealth of $4.5 billion. Her company was valued at more than $9 billion. She was hailed as a visionary and was touted to be the next Steve Jobs.

Then came the fall

Things began to crumble in 2016 when Walgreens ended its partnership with Theranos, saying it would close all 40 wellness centres.

Forbes revised Holmes' net worth the same year to $0 and lowered the company’s valuation to $800 million from $9 billion.

In 2016, the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) revoked Theranos' licence and banned Holmes from conducting blood-tests for two years. The same year, investors Partner Fund Management and Walgreens sued the company.

In 2018, the US Securities and Exchange Commission charged Holmes with duping investors of more than $700 million, accusing her of making "false statements about the company's technology, business, and financial performance." The regulator said Holmes was aware that Theranos could perform only 12 of the 200 tests that it claimed on its patient testing menu.

Trial begins

Holmes’ criminal trial, which was set to begin in July 2020, was delayed to July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trial was further delayed when news of Holmes expecting a child surfaced. Her first child was born in July. Since August, jurors have heard the prosecution--which said Holmes "chose fraud over failure--and defence build the case and are now going to deliberate on the offence.

TV series

Meanwhile, American streaming platform Hulu will air a limited series based on the ABC News podcast about Holmes called The Dropout.

