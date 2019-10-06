Business
Theranos founder accused of bilking lawyers in civil case
Updated : October 06, 2019 11:43 AM IST
Elizabeth Holmes, who ran Theranos until its 2018 collapse, hasn't paid her Palo Alto, California, attorney John Dwyer and his colleagues for the past year.
