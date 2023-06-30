The Yarn Bazaar raises Rs 15 crore for fuel expansion, strengthening leadership team

Pratik Gadia, the Founder and CEO of The Yarn Bazaar, expressed his enthusiasm about the recent funding round. He mentioned that the company has relocated its office to accommodate its growth and is in the process of assembling a significantly larger team. The main objective is to focus on enhancing the technological product and operational teams to broaden their outreach.

The Yarn Bazaar, a B2B-managed marketplace, has successfully raised Rs 15 crore in a pre-Series A funding round. The investment was led by the Rajiv Dadlani Group and Equanimity Ventures, with participation from Arihant Patni's family offices, Ekta Kapoor from Balaji Telefilms, Ritesh Malik of Innov8, Aakrit Vaish from Haptik, and Sumeet Srivastava of Spocto. The infusion of funds will primarily be utilised to strengthen the senior leadership team, expand operational capabilities, and leverage the existing robust inbound pipeline.

Pratik Gadia, the Founder and CEO of The Yarn Bazaar, expressed his enthusiasm about the recent funding round and said, “With the closure of this round we have shifted our office and building a much larger team now. The idea is to double down on tech product as well as Ops team so as to kind of increase our outreach.”

Gadia acknowledged the consistently high demand for their services, but due to limited resources and inadequate technology infrastructure, they were unable to fully capitalise on the potential.