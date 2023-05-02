The Souled Store set to expand to Middle East, eyeing new market opportunities

Vedang Patel, Co-Founder & CEO, revealed that The Souled Store is now looking to take its business to the Middle East, with plans to expand its reach and offer its unique products to even more customers in the region.

Founded in 2013, omni-channel lifestyle startup The Souled Store is about to turn 10. The venture recently raised Rs 135 crore in a strategic round of funding led by Xponentia Capital and also saw participation from its investors Elevation Capital and RPSG Capital. The venture now hopes to open 200 stores — offline stores, of course — and reach a revenue target of Rs 1,500 crore, all in three years.

“Internationally, like you can see there's a Batman, Garfield, Superman, Marvel, Minions — all of this is relatable internationally. We also have a name that's, agnostic to the geography that you operate in — The Souled Store, truly follow your soul and come shop with us. So we feel like we can take this first to the Middle East which we are about to do,” he added.