The Sleep Company raises Rs 13.4 crore in Pre-Series A round

Comfort technology startup, The Sleep Company has raised Rs 13.4 crore in Pre Series A round led by Fireside Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from LogX Ventures and Mamaearth founder, Varun Alagh.

Fresh funds will be used in enhancing the company's R&D capabilities, hiring talent, brand investments and for global market expansion.

Dipanjan Basu, Partner and CFO at Fireside Ventures that has backed brands such as boAt earphones and skincare brand Mamaearth, will join the company’s board.

Since the pandemic brought in a work-from-home revolution, the venture says there has been an increasing focus globally on ‘At Home Comfort, Sleep and Leisure’ segments as people are working from their beds, watching movies in the sack, spending more time at home and, consequently, deciding to upgrade their sleep setup.

“We do see this space to have great potential for rapid growth in the near future. Consumers are seeking innovative products that are comfortable to sleep and sit for hours providing them long-term sustained solutions for chronic health conditions such as back and neck pain and poor sleep,” said Dipanjan Basu, Partner and CFO at Fireside Ventures.

To address this issue, the Sleep Company has come up with a SmartGRID Technology for innovative mattresses, home products such as cushions and seats that address backache and posture concerns.

The Sleep Company is now planning to use the funds to expand its manufacturing capacity, distribution network and bringing in more products with their SmartGRID technology.

“We are a company obsessed about innovation and we are extremely happy to note that the SmartGRID is step changing the quality of Sleep for our customers and that gives us a lot of satisfaction. We have always believed in having a very sustainable business model and have been profitable since the start,” Harshil Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company.

The Sleep Company has clocked 10X in revenues post-Covid and its mattresses are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, the company claimed. As per the company’s report, India’s overall mattress market has grown at a CAGR of above 11% over the last five years.

“Our vision is to become World’s Best Comfort Technology Company, changing the way people sleep and sit. With our patented technology, we want to change this industry where the pace of innovation has been very sad. We are happy to partner with Fireside and with their experience and expertise, we believe we can fuel the growth at a faster pace. We will continue to invest in strong product innovation which will help our customers with better sleep,” said Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company.