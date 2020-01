The Playbook: Manisha Raisinghani of LogiNext on what it takes to build an enterprise startup

Startups are mostly associated with non-hierarchical organisation structures, cool workplaces and at times, overall disdain for “boring processes”. However, if the past decade of flamboyant startups and their maverick founders are anything to go by, perhaps there is a greater value in building “boring startups”; the ones that are predictable, are aiming to earn monies from the day one, and follow conventional rules of business.

For this episode of The Playbook podcast, I sat down with Manisha Raisiunghani, cofounder and the CTO of LogiNext. Manisha had an early career as a software engineer at Mastek. After losing her job during the post-Lehman banking crisis, she reinvigorated her career to finally launch LogiNext.

