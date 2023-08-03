The Moms Co unveils 'The Mompreneurs Show' to support mom-entrepreneurs

The top three winners of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show will receive financial and marketing grants of up to Rs 1 crore from The Good Glamm Group and a chance to get co-investments from members of the advisory board and jury. The last date to apply is August 8, 2023.

The Good Glamm Group's D2C personal care mother and baby brand, The Moms Co has announced the launch of Mompreneurs Initiative & show - The Hunt for India's Top Mom-led Start-ups.

The mentorship initiative is designed to empower and mentor mom micro-entrepreneurs from across India. Powered by FICCI Flo and Aspire for Her, The Moms Co Mompreneurs show claims it will be India's first-in-market reality show, focusing purely on mothers and giving them a platform to spread awareness and make their business dreams a reality.

Any mom entrepreneur over 18 years of age and a resident of India can participate. 80 entries will be shortlisted who will then submit a detailed business plan to an advisory board. The select top 10 will get to pitch the idea in person to an esteemed panel in Mumbai.

The top three winners of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show will receive financial and marketing grants of up to Rs 1 crore from The Good Glamm Group and a chance to get co-investments from members of the advisory board and jury. The last date to apply is August 8, 2023.

Registration Link - https://themomsco.com/mompreneur?utm_source=Organic&utm_medium=Press+Release&utm_campaign=Mompreneur_Registration

The advisory board consists of India’s top leaders and entrepreneurs like Smt. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, (Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Anjali Bansal (Founder, Partner Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund, Board Member Tata Power, Nestle, ONDC), Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO, Edelwiess MF and Vice Chairperson, AMFI), Lizzie Chapman (Co-founder ZestMoney), Suhasini Sampath (Co-founder & CEO, Yoga Bar), Sairee Chahal (Founder & CEO, Sheroes & Mahila Money), Radhika Ghai (India’s 1st Female Unicorn Founder, Founder & CEO, Kindlife), Lakshmi N Potluri (Co-founder Jabong, Investor at B Capital), Shivani Poddar (Co-founder, FabAlley), Deepshikha Deshmukh (Producer, Pooja Entertainment), Ankita Vashishtha (Founder StrongHer Ventures & SahaFund), Neelu Khatri ( Co-founder, Akasa Air) and Sonam Jain (Partner, Convivialité Ventures India) who will be mentoring, judging and co-investing in the budding Mompreneurs over the next 12 weeks.

The advisory board and jury will also comprise the co-founder of The Moms Co, Malika Sadani along with the Good Glamm Group’s co-founders and senior leadership - Priyanka Gill (group co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Media Co), Naiyya Saggi (group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Community), Sukhleen Aneja (CEO, Good Brands Co) & Disha Sanghvi (Director, Good Glamm Group).

Speaking on the launch, Naiyya Saggi, group co-founder of Good Glamm Group and CEO of The Good Community, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Initiative and Show. We aim to reach the millions of moms who are aspiring to scale as entrepreneurs and support them in the pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams. At the Good Glamm Group, we are providing a plug-and-play unique ecosystem at scale for mom entrepreneurs to build off through our parenting assets which are amongst the largest in South Asia, access to capital and reach with relevant customers, communities and audiences.

We are kickstarting the support by building an ecosystem of inspiration by sharing real stories of India’s top entrepreneurs who are mothers. We are also deeply grateful for the unprecedented support shown by India’s top leaders and entrepreneurs who are moms themselves in giving their time and expertise to support this initiative. Our partners FICCI Flo & Aspire for Her will help with training all Mompreneurs across multiple business workshops. We believe this to be a critical nation-building initiative & a step to create a world where moms can meet their personal and professional aspiration"

"We are excited to launch India's first Mompreneurs Show, an empowering platform for mom entrepreneurs and thank our partners FICCI Flo & Aspire For Her for supporting our initiative. Our aim is to provide a supportive ecosystem where mothers can find the motivation, mentorship, funding, and tools they need to confidently pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Through this groundbreaking initiative, we are fostering crucial conversations, addressing challenges, and cultivating an environment where moms can truly thrive. We believe in unleashing a revolution and giving mothers the platform they deserve to make their business dreams a reality. The Moms Co. invites all mompreneurs across India to participate in this incredible journey of empowerment and growth. Together, we hope to redefine the entrepreneurial landscape and celebrate the remarkable women who are building businesses while nurturing their children," added Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group.

The first leg of the show will begin with The Moms Co. Mompreneurs Legends podcast, a change agent series dedicated to transforming the narrative in the business world of what it means to be a leader and an entrepreneur who is also a mother.

Moderated by Naiyya Saggi, the podcast features trailblazers such as Neelu Khatri (co-founder, Akasa Air), Faye D’Souza (News Anchor & Journalist), Aarti Gill (CEO & co-founder, OZiva), Priti Rathi Gupta (Founder, LXME), Jeevika Tyagi (Founder, aastey), Sarah Sham (Founder, Essajees Atelier), Pooja Jauhari (Former Group CEO - VML Y&R India, former CEO, Glitch, co-founder EMoMee World) and Ashi Dua (Founder Flying Unicorn Entertainment and Cannes winner).

As the first leg of the show sets the stage for transforming the narrative of motherhood in entrepreneurship, subsequent episodes will put the spotlight on aspiring Mompreneurs, offering them a platform to showcase their remarkable journeys and entrepreneurial aspirations.

Founded in 2017, The Moms Co. started as a maternity and baby brand and has now diversified into skincare and haircare with two million users across 20,000 pin codes. The brand has a wide portfolio of 100 percent natural products available for purchase on The Moms Co's official website, popular online platforms, and across 3000 retail stores across India.

In October 2021, The Moms Co. was acquired by content-to-commerce beauty unicorn, The Good Glamm Group with the aim to grow The Moms Co to a Rs 500 crore revenue run rate in the next two years. The acquisition was one of the largest DTC transactions to have taken place in India.