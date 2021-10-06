The Good Glamm Group acquires The Moms Co.

Content-to-Commerce group, the Good Glamm Group has acquired Mom and Baby DTC brand, The Moms Co. to further strengthen its growth across South Asia. With this acquisition, The Moms Co. aims to grow to a Rs 500 crore revenue run rate in the next two years. While the company has not stated the size of the acquisition, it claims, this acquisition marks India’s largest DTC transaction in the beauty and personal care segment. Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the size of the deal was close to Rs 500 crore.

Based in New Delhi, The Moms Co. will continue to work as an independent entity. Over the last four years, the brand has catered to over two million customers across 20,000 pin codes in India. The founders Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadaani will work closely with Naiyya Saggi and Priyanka Gill, Co-Founders, Good Glamm Group to accelerate The Moms Co.'s presence not just in India, but across the world. The partnership of Good Glamm Group and The Moms Co. developed between the founders on a shared vision of leveraging Content-to-Commerce as a growth engine.

Under the group, the brand will be able to leverage a large digital audience of over 100 million users across POPxo and BabyChakra, over 220,000 Plixxo influencers and BabyChakra’s 10,000 doctors network. The brand will ramp up its retail presence from its 1500 retail touchpoints today to over 20,000 from the group to drive adoption of its personal care and baby care ranges.

Being a mom-led brand, The Moms Co. will also have access to data-driven insights from the group’s content platforms into what millennial women and moms are looking for. These will be integrated into The Moms Co.'s product development engine to accelerate the creation, launch and marketing of products across skin, hair, bath and body, and mother and baby personal care.

The personal care market is an $18 billion market. The Moms Co. that has over 45 SKUs in its portfolio across categories, with the commerce stack that Good Glamm Group has built out and scaled, The Moms Co. will further leapfrog its D2C capabilities and will launch products online and offline across the country.

Adding to this, Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co. says “This partnership marks a milestone in our vision of creating one of the leading Mom & Baby care brands around the world. We’ve always been on a mission to help Moms make Safe, Natural, Effective choices and with the capabilities of the Good Glamm Group, we will be able to have an impact on the lives of millions of Moms around the world through our products, and now through meaningful content and a strong community as well.”

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group said, “As a group, we were inspired by the brand love and loyalty from Moms and Women for The Moms Co. across our BabyChakra and POPxo platforms. We are very excited about the possibilities with this partnership, and look forward to working closely with the team to take the brand to millions of women across the country through our online and offline presence.”

This acquisition is the first by the company after MyGlamm announced the formation of Good Glamm Group that consolidated its position as a ‘Digital House of Brands’ powered by a content-to-commerce strategy and where it has earmarked a Rs 750 crore war-chest to make strategic investments in innovative beauty and personal care brands within the next 3 to 6 months. The Moms Co. being its largest such investment.