TeamLease Edtech launches AI powered work integrated degree and career discovery platform

TeamLease Edtech launches AI-powered work-integrated degree and career discovery platform

By Aishwarya Anand  Jul 7, 2023 7:01:58 PM IST (Published)

According to the company, Digivarsity is India's first AI-powered work-integrated degree and career discovery platform and aims to “revolutionise” higher education in India and empower students with workplace skills along with academic knowledge necessary for long-term career success.

Learning solutions provider TeamLease Edtech has launched Digivarsity, a tech-first platform that integrates academic learning with real-world experience for higher education learners.

“Employers while hiring a fresh graduate feels they lack the experience and skills. To bridge this particular gap, we coined a product called work integrated degree program, which means that the students who are enrolling into these programs will go to a university and at the same time will be put on the job training. So 3 years of learning and 3 years of job training means that at the end of 3 years’ time the student will graduate with 3 years of work experience,” Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO TeamLease Edtech told CNBC-TV18.
X