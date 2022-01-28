Teachmint marks 4th acquisition with MyClassCampus; to expand its offerings for schools and institutes globally

Education infrastructure startup Teachmint has acquired MyClassCampus, an educational ERP player which enables campuses with end-to-end digitisation of their operations, management and communication.

While the details of the deal remain undisclosed, it marks the fourth acquisition by the edtech firm. In December 2021, the company had acquired Teachmore, Teachee India team and Airlearn.

With this acquisition, Teachmint will expand its offerings for schools and institutes by combining a deep ERP software with its own state-of-the-art Learning Management System, the company said in a statement.

MyClassCampus will be a part of Teachmint for Institute. Launched in 2021, Teachmint for Institute has seen adoption from over 4,000 institutes across India, the firm added. Teachmint has raised $118 million till date and is backed by investors such as Rocketship.vc, Lightspeed India, Goodwater Capital, Vulcan Capital, Better Capital, Titan Capital and others.

“We are confident that MyClassCampus’ extensive ERP combined with our state-of-art LMS will be a complete one-stop solution for educational institutes across the globe and we are delighted to have Rachit, Rutvij, Raj and the entire MyClassCampus team onboard,” said Mihir Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Teachmint.

MyClassCampus is a campus management solution which enables schools, colleges and coaching centres to digitize all their operations from online admissions, HR and Payroll management, performance management to communication management among many other functions. Since inception, the company claims to have served over 1500+ institutes and 2+ million students across 30+ countries.