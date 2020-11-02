  • SENSEX
TagHive’s digital app ‘Class Saathi’ makes strides across Maharashtra, Haryana & Odisha

Updated : November 02, 2020 12:18 PM IST

This digital technology backed system aims to bring enhanced efficacy and engagement for 900 schools under the KEF umbrella across the States of Maharashtra, Haryana and Odisha.
TagHive’s mission is to onboard over 250 million students across India.
TagHive offers clicker-based classroom response systems and AI-powered at-home learning app under the ‘Class Saathi’ brand in India and under the ‘ClassKey’ brand elsewhere.
