TagHive’s digital app ‘Class Saathi’ makes strides across Maharashtra, Haryana & Odisha

Samsung funded South Korean company, TagHive has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kaivalya Education Foundation (KEF) to introduce a virtual learning engagement system for Government school students.

This digital technology backed system aims to bring enhanced efficacy and engagement for 900 schools under the KEF umbrella across the States of Maharashtra, Haryana and Odisha, supported by Edelgive, Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) and other donors.

All schools will install TagHive’s flagship clicker-based solution ‘Class Saathi’ for the students of grades 3 and 5. Over 10,000 students will be able to access ‘Class Saathi’ and 1500 teachers will be able to conduct baseline, mid-line and end-line assessments in mathematics and language-based subjects.

Speaking at the MoU signing TagHive’s Founder & CEO – Pankaj Agarwal said, “KEF has been at the forefront of creating disruption in the education sector in India by bringing in radical innovation. This collaboration will upgrade the current learning experience of 10,000 government school students. Additionally, teachers can also use the ‘Class Saathi’ app to virtually engage the students in a seamless manner.”

TagHive recently signed an MoU with the Government of Madhya Pradesh to deploy ‘Class Saathi’ App across 2000 schools in over 50 districts. The larger strategy is to onboard 250 million students across India.

Throwing light on the expansion of TagHive, Pankaj added, “We are extremely pleased with the way we are increasing our base in India in a sustainable manner. With this MOU we have now expanded our operations from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra, Haryana and Odisha. We are looking at collaborating with more state governments to increase our base to over 10,000 government schools in India by 2021.”

KEF, a systems transformation and behaviour change organization, works on the most complex problems in the Indian education system. It crafts and implements structural process & technology, and leadership capability of community school headmasters, youth, and education administrators. Partnering with State Governments, NITI Aayog, and National Council for School Leadership, KEF operates in 14 states, works in 50,000 schools and engages with 39,000 Public Education System Officials. It influences 1.5 million teachers and impacts 87 million children.

Arun Poddar from Kaivalya Education Foundation added, “Class Saathi is by far the most disruptive ed-tech solution in India currently. As a developing nation, Indian education is expected to take 100 years before it can catch up with the quality of education in other developed nations. Without radical innovation and transformation, this 100-year gap will lead to six generations of learners who will miss out on achieving their potential. Leveraging KEF’s pan-India reach and decades-long expertise within government schools, ‘Class Saathi’ is going to be a game-changer in transforming the K-12 ecosystem of India.”

Founded in 2017, TagHive’s mission is to onboard over 250 million students across India. The start-up recently closed its Pre-Series A Funding round by Joon Hyon from South Korea, valuing TagHive at $10 million.

TagHive offers clicker-based classroom response systems and AI-powered at-home learning app under the ‘Class Saathi’ brand in India and under the ‘ClassKey’ brand elsewhere. This mobile and desktop enabled smart and low-cost classroom technology solution is currently being used in over 500 K-12 schools in Korea alone. Also, over 150,000 students have already benefited from Class Saathi at-home learning app, which, for now, caters to students from Class 6 to Class 10. Currently, TagHive owns 16 registered patents and trademarks and 10 more are in the pipeline.​