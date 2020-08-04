TagHive to make schools smart across 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh

Samsung Ventures backed ed-tech start-up TagHive, on Tuesday announced that it has received a letter of confirmation from the government of Madhya Pradesh to deploy 'Class Saathi' to a network of 2,080 schools across 52 districts in the state.

An AI powered app by TagHive, Class Saathi along with its clicker, promises to be an affordable classroom solution that engages every student even in remote schools with no infrastructure such as internet, computers and electricity.

Class Saathi also provides apps for parents and administrators to monitor progress and take appropriate action. Founded in 2017, TagHive recently closed its Pre-Series A Funding round by Joon Hyon from South Korea, valuing the start-up at $10 million.

Speaking about this collaboration, Pankaj Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of TagHive said, "TagHive entered the Indian market in 2019 and has been looking to strengthen and rapidly grow the presence of Class Saathi – world’s first patent pending clicker solution to work on a mobile phone app. We did a successful pilot with government schools in 2 districts of Madhya Pradesh last year."

"Over 4,800 questions were solved by students during the pilot test. The government officials could see the learning outcomes of the students in real time and take corrective action almost immediately. With this collaboration, Class Saathi would be deployed in over 2,000 schools catering to over 100,000 students and 4,000 teachers. Class Saathi as a solution is ideal for government schools because it is low-cost and does not need schools to have any additional infrastructure, besides the teacher’s smartphone," Agarwal said.

Lokesh Kumar Jatav, Commissioner of School Education Department in Madhya Pradesh said, "We believe Class Saathi will revolutionise the K-12 education system of the state. On the basis of the pilot done in our schools, the results are extremely encouraging as it helps to increase student engagement in the classrooms and learning outcomes of the students.

"To begin with, we are now looking at installing the Class Saathi clickers in 40 schools in all 52 districts. We are also looking for a suitable CSR partner to help us accelerate the deployment of Class Saathi across the state," Jatav said.

This mobile and desktop enabled smart and low-cost classroom technology solution is currently being used in over 450 K-12 schools. Also, over 75,000 students have already benefited from Class Saathi at-home learning app, which, for now, caters to students from Class 6 to Class 10. Currently, TagHive owns 13 registered patents and trademarks and 8 more are in the pipeline.