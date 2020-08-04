  • SENSEX
TagHive to make schools smart across 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh

Updated : August 04, 2020 03:35 PM IST

Class Saathi also provides apps for parents and administrators to monitor progress and take appropriate action.
Founded in 2017, TagHive recently closed its Pre-Series A Funding round by Joon Hyon from South Korea, valuing the start-up at $10 million.
Currently, TagHive owns 13 registered patents and trademarks and 8 more are in the pipeline.
