Business
Swiggy's most loyal customer? Bengaluru man with 17,962 orders!
Updated : August 07, 2019 06:09 PM IST
Subway, Domino's Pizza, McDonald's and Burger King clocked the highest number of orders in five years, said Swiggy, which has entered over 290 cities since launch in 2014.Â
Swiggy revealed the biryani order rate stood at 43 per minute, followed by dosa and burgers in the list of most ordered dishes on Swiggy.
Among desserts, gulab jamun topped the order chart with rasmali at a distant second.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more