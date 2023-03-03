Swiggy sells cloud kitchen business to Kitchens@ in a bid to cut costs

According to financial data obtained by the business intelligence platform Tofler, Swiggy recorded a net loss of Rs 3,628.9 crore in FY22. However, the company's revenue from operations witnessed a significant increase of 125 percent, reaching Rs 5,704.9 crore in the same period.

Food delivery platform, Swiggy has sold its cloud kitchen division, Swiggy Access, to Kitchens@, a cloud kitchens company, in a share-for-share deal as part of its efforts to restructure its business amid challenging economic conditions. As a result of the deal, Swiggy will also become a stakeholder in Kitchens@ and have a seat on its board.

For the food tech decacorn, this decision is one of several cost-cutting measures implemented by the company due to the challenging market conditions for securing new venture funding, which has already resulted in the termination of 380 employees.

In an email to employees in January, Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and CEO of Swiggy, had explained that the growth rate of food delivery has not met their projections, which is consistent with many similar companies worldwide.

"This meant that we needed to revisit our overall indirect costs to hit our profitability goals..,” he wrote in the e-mail.

As a result, the company is closely scrutinizing some of its business verticals and has already decided to discontinue its meat vertical.

Swiggy Access was launched in 2017 and allowed restaurant partners to establish kitchen spaces in areas where they did not currently operate. Swiggy had invested Rs 175 crore until 2019 to expand its cloud kitchen segment to over 1,000 kitchen spaces across 14 cities, with plans to spend an additional Rs 75 crore to extend the business to 12 more cities by March 2020. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 forced Swiggy to curtail a significant part of its cloud kitchen business. It currently operates in 4 cities.

"The addition of Swiggy's Access kitchens will bolster the reach and operations of Kitchens@'s in four cities across 52 locations and 700+ kitchens, providing customers with more convenient and efficient food delivery options," said Junaiz Kizhakkayil, Founder & CEO of Kitchens @. "Our goal has always been to make fresh food accessible by powering a super-efficient food delivery ecosystem, " added Kizhakkayil.

With this recent deal, Kitchens@ expects to achieve an annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $6S million. The company said in a statement that it aims to reach a revenue of $100 million within the next six months and has already secured Letters of Intent from more than 40 national and international brands to collaborate through a Master Franchise Model.

