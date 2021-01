Homegrown food-tech player Swiggy's parent company Bundl Technologies Private Limited has reported revenues of Rs 2,776 crore for the financial year 2019-20, a 115 percent jump since the previous financial year, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

While Swiggy's total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 6,545 crore, the company's net loss stood at Rs 3,768 crore during the same fiscal, making it a 61 percent increase from the previous financial year.

In the financial statements shared for the period, Swiggy said, "During the year under review, our company’s business grew by 85 percent, addition of over 100K restaurants with an active delivery fleet of over 200K. We also widened our reach across the country by launching 405 new cities."

"The contribution margin per order improved by 73 percent YoY; whereas the PBT losses reduced by 64ppt of revenues YoY," Swiggy added.

Recently, Zomato had reported its revenues for the financial year 2019-20 at Rs 2,486 crore, an 84 percent jump since the last financial year.

In the financial statement, Zomato said its primary revenue sources are ad sales, online ordering and Zomato Gold business segments. The company added, "Covid-19, pandemic hit us in the month of March 2020, resulting in nation-wide lockdown, which brought down the order volumes significantly and also caused a huge reduction of dineout revenue. We are working on a number of products to address this loss, like introducing contactless dining and delivery/takeaway products in certain geographies outside of India".