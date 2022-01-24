Swiggy raises $700 million led by Invesco

On-demand convenience and food tech platform Swiggy has raised $700 million in new funding led by Invesco, the company announced on Monday. The round saw participation from new investors Baron Capital Group, Sumeru Venture, IIFL AMC Late Stage Tech Fund, Kotak, Axis Growth Avenues AIF- I, Sixteenth Street Capital, Ghisallo, Smile Group and Segantii Capital.

Existing investors Alpha Wave Global (formerly Falcon Edge Capital), Qatar Investment Authority, and ARK Impact and long-term investor Prosus also participated in the round.

The funding comes six months after the unicorn raised $1.25 billion led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 and Prosus. The deal had valued Swiggy at $5.5 billion.

“This new investment comes at a time when the adoption of food and online grocery is accelerating and the consumer demand for Swiggy’s many services continue to grow. While the food delivery business has nearly doubled in gross order value (GOV) in the last year, this fundraise will enable Swiggy to further accelerate growth on the core platform and make meaningful investments to grow Instamart,” the unicorn said.

The company maintains that 'Instamart remains well-positioned to continue to lead emerging quick commerce grocery space and is expected to reach an annualised GMV run rate of $1 billion in the next three quarters.

Swiggy also plans to use the funds to strengthen its investments in the broader ecosystem.

“The GMV our food delivery business achieved in 40 months, took Instamart just 17 months, demonstrating the platform benefits of Swiggy. We will double down on this to build more categories in line with our mission of offering unparalleled convenience to Indian consumers,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

He added that the goal is to make Swiggy the platform that 100 million consumers can use 15 times a month. “We will continue to invest in our people, products, and partners to create a positive impact on the ecosystem and accelerate the digital transformation in food and grocery delivery and other on-demand services,” he said.

Over the last few months, Swiggy has expanded Instamart, its quick commerce grocery service, to 19 cities.

Swiggy’s pick up and drop service - Swiggy Genie, is currently present in 68 cities, while its meat delivery and daily grocery service, Supr Daily operates in all major Indian cities. It also recently launched Swiggy One, a membership programme for users with benefits across food, groceries, and other on demand services.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy has over 1,85,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities.