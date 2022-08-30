Swiggy Instamart saw 16x growth in order between June '21-22, metro cities key demand drivers

By Aishwarya Anand

Food aggregator Swiggy's grocery delivery arm Instamart has witnessed a 16 times growth in orders between June 2021 - June 2022, with metro cities, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai placing the most orders.

As per the firm, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad ordered more items in the last 12 months than the whole population of Canada. The report also stated that Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad saw the maximum orders for distress items. With sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, and tampons taking the top spot with close to two million orders, it added.

The firm's quick commerce grocery business delivered over 50 million orders of eggs and over 30 million orders of milk in the past two years, said the company in a statement. According to the report, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai placed an average of six million egg orders in the past year.

Meanwhile, orders for first-aid items witnessed an increase with close to 45,000 boxes of band-aids being ordered, and online delivery of condoms increased by 570 times compared to the year before.

While most orders for ice creams were placed after 10:00 PM, they increased by 42 percent between April-June. High demand for instant noodles was also witnessed in metro cities with over 5.6 million packets being delivered.

The survey also stated that around 62,000 tonne of fruits and vegetables were bought from its platform as well as there was a 58 times increase in organic fruits and vegetables in the last year.

City-wise, Bengaluru ordered the most dairy alternatives including soy, and oat milk. The city also topped the list for buying organic fruits and vegetables, with orders for over 1,200 tonne of organic fruits and vegetables being placed on the platform. On the other hand, Mumbai topped the list for the number of plant-based meat orders.

In the past year, Swiggy also stated that the highest bill amount on Instamart was Rs 11,535, while the lowest bill was Re 1, after applying offers. Instamart has been used by close to nine million users in 25 cities since its inception in 2020.