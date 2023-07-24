Swiggy initiates ESOP buyback for the second consecutive year — $50 million pool for 2,000 employees

Swiggy has announced that it will buy back shares worth $50 million from more than 2,000 employees as part of its second tranche of employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) liquidity programme.

Food delivery platform Swiggy on July 24 announced that it will buy back shares worth $50 million from more than 2,000 employees as part of its second tranche of employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) liquidity programme. The firm had announced the programme in 2021 and said that employees would be rewarded for their performance in 2022 and 2023.

The beneficiaries of the ESOP buyback will also include eligible employees from Dineout, which Swiggy acquired last year, the company said in a statement. The foodtech giant bought Dineout from Times Internet in a $120 million all-stock deal in May 2022 and integrated it to strengthen its position in Q-commerce with Instamart.

​​

The first tranche of the ESOP liquidity programme was initiated in June last year when the food delivery platform allowed its employees to receive liquidity of up to $23 million against their ESOPs. Since 2018, Swiggy said it has bought back ESOPs four times with the size increasing each year.

“Two years ago, Swiggy announced a one-of-its-kind ESOP program to enable consistent wealth creation for employees through two distinct liquidity events in 2022 and 2023," said Girish Menon, Head of HR at Swiggy.

"Our team is Swiggy's most valuable asset and we are happy that macroeconomic conditions notwithstanding, we're able to keep our commitment of sharing Swiggy's success and growth through these wealth creation opportunities,” Menon added.

Swiggy’s losses rose by 80 percent in the 2022-23 financial year, according to an annual report released by Prosus. The losses were up from approximately $300 million in FY22 to a staggering $545 million in FY23. Swiggy, however, mentioned that the peak of its investments in Instamart was now largely behind the company.

The rise in Swiggy's losses also comes at a time when CEO Sriharsha Majety has said that the company's core business, food delivery, had been profitable in March 2023, excluding ESOP costs and that the firm was on a path to turning profitable.

The SoftBank-backed food and grocery delivery giant, has also suffered a series of valuation markdowns over the past three to four months. Invesco and Baron Capital, both investors in the Bengaluru-based company, have marked down the firm’s valuation two times, effectively bringing it down to $6.5 billion.

Swiggy joins a growing list of companies this year that have been able to exercise ESOP liquidity programmes despite tough macroeconomic conditions. Earlier this month, CNBC-TV18 reported that Flipkart, a leading Indian e-commerce company, began rolling out cash payout worth $700 million to more than 18,000 former and current employees on July 14, as confirmed by an internal email to staff from the company CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. This move comes as a means to compensate current and former employees for the loss of share value following the separation of PhonePe, Flipkart's digital payments subsidiary.