Startup
Swiggy in talks to raise about Rs 5,175 crore in latest round of funding, says report
Updated : August 02, 2019 10:22 AM IST
As per the sources, Naspers may pump around $350 million, while a consortium of Korean investors, including STIC Investments and Korea Omega Investment, will invest $50 million, the report said.
The latest round of funding will value the online food platform at around $4 billion, a second source told Mint.
