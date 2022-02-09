Swiggy in talks to acquire restaurant table booking app Dineout, says report

Food tech platform Swiggy is reportedly in preliminary discussions to acquire restaurant table booking app Dineout, a report said.

Swiggy intends to buy Dineout fully or partially, a Mint report quoted people familiar with the development.

"Talks with Swiggy began about two months ago. Late last year, Dineout was also in talks with CRED," reported Mint.

Dineout was established in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain, and Vivek Kapoor and is operational in 20 Indian cities. Dineout was acquired by Times Internet Limited in 2014.

Dineout connects diners with restaurants offering discounts and deals. The platform enables users to make cashless payments across its restaurant network and provides an opportunity to earn cashback on each payment.

Dineout had purchased Torqus Systems, a cloud-based point of sale (PoS) provider, for an undisclosed amount in November 2018.

As per Mint, Dineout co-founder Mehrotra was non-committal on the issue. "There is nothing like that as of now. These are talks that keep happening. We are partners with Swiggy and CRED on a couple of initiatives and maybe that is why this has come up," Mehrotra was quoted as saying

Founded in 2014, Swiggy has over 1,85,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities.