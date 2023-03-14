SVB news: Rajeev Chandrasekhar meets Indian entrepreneurs post bank's collapse

On Tuesday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, held a meeting with over 450 representatives from the startup and venture capitalist ecosystem. The purpose of the meeting was to assess the impact of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Indian companies.

According to various industry players and experts, most Indian software-as-a-services startups with a presence in the US and firms linked to incubator Y Combinator are among entities that will feel the heat of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse but the impact is likely to be short-term.

However, the government is taking proactive measures to address concerns and support the startup community.

One of the solutions proposed during the meeting was enabling US funds transfer to Indian banks to facilitate smooth and non-disruptive transfers for startups and VCs.

Additionally, the government is exploring new avenues to support entrepreneurs, including deposit-backed credit lines and innovative credit products, he said in the meeting organised by EDGE Community and PHD Chamber.

The government will also work with banks and stakeholders to encourage the development of new product offerings and engage and support startups proactively.

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and his team have assured a continuous and proactive interface with startups and ecosystem members to help resolve challenges shared by them.