Sustainable agri-startup Zetta Farms announces pension plan for farmers

Sustainable agriculture startup Zetta Farms could turn nearly 4,500 farmers into salaried individuals soon. The Gurugram-based agricultural farm, known for its measures towards formalising the farm sector, has announced a scheme called 'Zetta Rozgaar Yojna' or ZRY. The company hopes to employ additional farming resources and pay farmers a fixed salary. It has also announced a pension plan for its farmers.

"We will soon be starting cultivation of over 9,000 acres and will be impacting the lives of over 4,500 farmers through ZRY, and we expect the number to keep increasing as we increase land area under cultivation," said Rituraj Sharma, co-founder, Zetta Farms, "A lot of these impact targets will also depend on community support even as we increase our reach and provide support."

Since it was established in 2014, Zetta Farms has been at the forefront of "reviving" India's agricultural sector. The agri-startup has attempted to practice sustainable farming of diverse crops, with a combination of farm expertise and business intelligence, through a series of innovations. One of its main models includes acquiring agricultural land and employing farmers who work for a fixed pay.

Under its ZRY initiative, Zetta Farms will employ one farmer for every two additional acres of land it acquires, in turn creating regular employment opportunities for the farmers themselves. The company will offer each of its farmer an assured income every month, without dependency on farm yields.

The initiative will also feature a first-of-its-kind pension fund for farmers, which could make it the first private firm to extend such benefits to the farming community. According to a company release, Zetta also plans to offer an insurance plan to farmers, in the hope to protect them against risks to their livelihood.

"We have set aside approximately Rs 30 crore for our salary and pension scheme, and hope to keep increasing this sum as we increase our land area under cultivation," said Rituraj, "Our pension fund is created and evolves with time as we deposit small tranches of amount every month for each person joining us."