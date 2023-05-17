StepChange, a corporate sustainability platform, has raised $4 million in seed funding in a round led by Beenext and Global Founders Capital. Other investors included the likes of Antler and Speciale Invest.

The funds raised will be directed towards enhancing StepChange's region-specific carbon accounting models, driving product development, and accelerating growth in India and key international markets.

StepChange Co-Founder and CEO Ankit Jain, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, said the company is looking to build India-specific emission models going ahead.

"A lot of work that has happened in climate science so far has happened in western markets like US and Europe. So we are helping bring that science to India and developing a lot of region-specific models. Apart from that, we continue to invest in product development, but most importantly investing in growth. Now that we have found early product market fit, we want to make sure we take this solution to every company that is looking to decarbonise," Jain said.

Airbnb first launched in India in 2012 and has since become a popular alternative to traditional hotels and accommodations. In 2022 the overall nights booked in India on Airbnb surged by 70 percent when compared with pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, "Outbound travel from India has doubled if you compare with last quarter. Also if you look at domestic travel, that number has grown by almost 110 percent. Travel of people to non-urban destinations grew by almost 140 percent. So a lot of people want to explore domestic India. We are also seeing a spike in family and solo travel. So all segments have seen strong growth in India."

Also, CNBC-TV18's Arundhati Ramanan gets a report on The Animal Care Organisation (TACO) Walkathon which was organised for the welfare of Mumbai's stray animals. The event which saw over 650 people participate, brought together animal lovers from the city to build awareness on the need for an ecosystem of well- being for all animals.

Watch video for more.