Supply chain tech start-up Pando to break even by year-end, says CEO

Supply chain technology start-up Pando could break even by the end of the year, the company’s CEO said, in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18.

“Our burn ratio is presently 1:1.5, which means for every dollar we earn, we spend about 1.5 dollars,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, Co-Founder and CEO at Pando, “We expect that ratio to be 1:1 by the end of the year, which means that is also around the time we break even.”

On Thursday, Pando announced that it had secured Series-B funding of $30 million, which brought the company’s total funding secured to $45 million. The round was led by well-known Silicon Valley investors, Iron Pillar and Uncorrelated Ventures.

Existing investors in Nexus Venture Partners , Chiratae Ventures and Next 47 also participated in the round.

The round also saw participation from CVS Health chairman, David Dorman; Inspire Brands’ Co-Founder and CEO, Paul Brown, and Tom Noonan, a director on the board of the New York Stock Exchange , among others.

The funding comes at a time when the global supply chain is at a crossroads of sorts after multiple COVID-related disruptions that have worsened in the wake of heightened geopolitical tensions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We expect companies to double down on their technology investments against supply chain risks,” said Abhijeet Manohar, Pando’s co-founder and CTO.

Pando says it wants to be seen as a product-builder for large enterprises. Its customers, presently include multiple Fortune 500 companies and multi-billion-dollar businesses like Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson and Honda, to name a few. Orders from these businesses are poised to help the business grow threefold.

“We expect to register 2.5x to 3x growth in the next year or so while we keep an eye on profitability,” said Nitin, “Our revenues are at $5 million today, and we expect it to be $12 million to $15 million in the next 12 to 18 months.”

Even as it has set these targets, the company will deploy its newly secured funds towards developing its tech and enhancing its teams, in the pursuit of developing tech to enable end-to-end supply chain operations.

“We will start building low-code abilities to cater to different industries, and enable them to go LIVE in time as little as one quarter,” said Abhijeet, “We also plan to invest in building ever-evolving forecasting models to gauge demand, supply and pricing.” He added: “We will also focus on investing towards expanding global delivery, marketing and sales teams.”

While Pando will hire talent this year, it will go about the process in a “prudent” manner, according to Nitin. The company’s headcount is 250 today; the CEO hopes to increase it to 315 by the year-end. “We will be hiring for engineering and product teams, while also prioritizing go-to-market functions and delivery,” he said.

Even as the company is focusing on scaling up its North American business, Nitin maintains that Pando’s APAC stronghold will continue: “India remains important to Pando in terms of talent and customers.” As things stand, North America and Asia-Pacific are equal contributors to Pando’s revenue.

Another priority for Pando is to increase global deal sizes. The company is confident of doubling these in the medium term. “Our average contract sizes are $300,000 per customer in North America and $100,000 in Asia and India,” said Nitin, “We hope to double these contract sizes and are optimistic about doing this given that we are registering just shy of $1 million with some customers.”