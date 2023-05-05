Supply chain tech start-up Pando to break even by year-end, says CEO

“Our burn ratio is presently 1:1.5, which means for every dollar we earn, we spend about 1.5 dollars,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, Co-Founder and CEO at Pando, “We expect that ratio to be 1:1 by the end of the year, which means that is also around the time we break even.”

Supply chain technology start-up Pando could break even by the end of the year, the company’s CEO said, in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18.

“Our burn ratio is presently 1:1.5, which means for every dollar we earn, we spend about 1.5 dollars,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, Co-Founder and CEO at Pando, “We expect that ratio to be 1:1 by the end of the year, which means that is also around the time we break even.”