Supply chain tech start-up Pando to break even by year-end, says CEO

By Jude Sannith  May 5, 2023 12:49:04 PM IST (Published)

“Our burn ratio is presently 1:1.5, which means for every dollar we earn, we spend about 1.5 dollars,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, Co-Founder and CEO at Pando, “We expect that ratio to be 1:1 by the end of the year, which means that is also around the time we break even.”

Supply chain technology start-up Pando could break even by the end of the year, the company’s CEO said, in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18.

On Thursday, Pando announced that it had secured Series-B funding of $30 million, which brought the company’s total funding secured to $45 million. The round was led by well-known Silicon Valley investors, Iron Pillar and Uncorrelated Ventures.
