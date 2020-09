AnalytIQ Sports Technologies, a Bangalore-based sports tech start-up of the Kabbadi Adda fame has raised an angel funding of an undisclosed amount for India's first 'Cricket Manager' simulation game 'SuperCric'. This funding is raised from Malta-based company, Nordanvind Gaming.

Built with a proprietary simulation tool, SuperCric claims to be a first of its kind sports engagement tool that will facilitate better decision making for the invested cricket fan. In a new genre of game play - fans are putting their cricket intelligence and judgement against the traditional knowledge of teams.

The funds raised by SuperCric will be used to invest deeply in product development and customer acquisition. The company plans to launch the game and expand its user base to 10 million by the end of the IPL.

SuperCric is the brainchild of ex-cricketer and IPL presenter Suhail Chandhok and husband-wife entrepreneurial duo of Arvind Sivdas and Dhanya Param both IIT Madras grads, who also co-own Kabaddi Adda. The simulation tool has been built with Artificial Intelligence powered proprietary cricket simulator based on real historical match data worldwide.

Cricket fans can now put on their captain's hat and see how each choice they make in the game has an implication on the outcome of the match. By testing their choices and gauging the possible outcomes through this tool, fantasy players have an opportunity to widen their chances of winning bigger in their fantasy games this IPL.

Remember, SuperCric is not a fantasy platform but a tool for fantasy gamers to make smarter choices and claims to provide them with the probability of a win with 90 percent accuracy rate. In the immediate future, SuperCric aims to target every fan tuned into this year's IPL with viewership numbers expected to be in excess of 600 million people across India.

Many cricketers like Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kapil Dev have been seen making a beeline and moving from the cricket space into the online cricket ecosystem. Suhail being an ex-cricketer and a sports presenter this IPL, has now joined this bandwagon too.

"The gaming ecosystem is at the cusp of disruption. COVID has pushed the market to explore and embrace games faster. The data economy with more time on hand for users points to an even bigger future for the industry. Investors are recognizing this and lining up to being new genres itself into this market," Suhail Chandhok co-founder, SuperCric.

Pontus Lemberg, investor in SuperCric said, "I see tremendous potential in the future of the nascent Indian Gaming industry. As users get more sophisticated there will be a demand and need for more sophisticated products and solutions. With Kabaddi Adda the team at AnalytIQ has demonstrated the ability to deliver what the audience in India wants. I am taking baby steps into this market and hope to get deeply involved in the gaming industry."