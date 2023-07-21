SuperBottoms focuses on marketing and brand awareness after funding boost

Since its inception, SuperBottoms has raised approximately Rs 40 crore. With the recent infusion of funds, SuperBottoms plans to concentrate on marketing and raising brand awareness.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has made a significant investment in SuperBottoms, a sustainable baby and mom care brand. SuperBottoms, an online-first company that focuses on reusable cloth diapers and eco-friendly baby products, aims to promote the use of such products in India. Pallavi Utagi, the Founder and CEO of SuperBottoms, discussed the funding and the brand's future prospects with CNBC-TV18.

With the recent infusion of funds, SuperBottoms plans to concentrate on marketing and raising brand awareness.

She said, “With the new funds that we have raised, the entire focus for us will be marketing and brand awareness. Because we feel that we have a great product and the moment parents come to know that they have an option between the very inconvenient, traditional langot and plasticky rash giving disposable diapers, they want to try SuperBottoms. But at the same time, they are not aware. So most of the funds that we have raised will go in generating awareness about the brand.”

Meanwhile, in the education sector, LEAD school, an edtech unicorn, is set to venture into the segment of low-fee schools, which have an enrolment of more than one lakh students in India. The company aims to serve a staggering 25 million students across 60,000 schools within the next five years. In the financial year 2022, LEAD school reported revenues of Rs 142 crore. However, its losses also increased substantially to Rs 397 crore compared to the previous year. To gain insights into this new business endeavour and its implications for the company, Startup Street interviewed Sumeet Mehta, the co-founder and CEO of LEAD school.

