Actor Suniel Shetty-backed healthcare startup The Biohacker helps individuals address personal health gaps

The Suniel Shetty-backed 'The Biohacker' aims to enable individuals to take charge of their own health, fill in the gaps by making positive changes to their diet, fitness, lifestyle, etc. Shetty speaks to CNCB-TV18 about what biohacking is for him, how the DIY healthcare startup will help individuals better their health, and more.

Actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has invested in the do-it-yourself (DIY) healthcare startup The Biohacker, which aims at empowering individuals to take control of their own wellbeing.

Biohacking, also referred to as human enhancement or human health optimisation, is a term that encapsulates new-age DIY biology. It involves individuals making incremental changes to their bodies, diet, and lifestyle with the aim of improving their overall health, performance, and wellbeing. The concept recognises that each person is unique, and by understanding their own biology, they can unlock their full potential and lead longer, healthier lives.

Shetty's investment in The Biohacker demonstrated his belief in the power of biohacking to transform the healthcare landscape in India. "For me, biohacking is being clear in the mind, by following routines, following a great food diet, training regularly, being happy, doing things that I love to do. And with the biohacker, science and the clinic coming in, you have a complete idea as to what is right or wrong with you," he told CNBC-TV18.

Also Read: Global dance sensation Quick Style gears up to take over Mumbai

Shetty recognised the significance of biohacking in addressing personal health gaps and understanding the science behind one's own biology. By identifying areas of improvement and implementing targeted interventions, individuals can delay the effects of ageing and live more fulfilling lives, he said.

The importance of biohacking lies in its ability to enable individuals to make informed decisions about their health. By embracing biohacking, individuals can proactively enhance their physical and mental performance, improving their overall quality of life.

"I always thought everything was okay with me, and I should be better than a lot of other people. But then when I did the test I realised that there are toxins in my system," he said. A little probe will highlight that there is more to the food that one consumes, it could have the wrong preservatives or the sort of lifestyle one leads, if they don't get seven to eight hours of sleep, their minds may feel cloudy, or energy levels may drop. "So I think this biohacking setup teaches you all that," he said.

The Biohacker also highlights the potential for transformative change in the healthcare industry. Its innovative solutions and tools could empower individuals to take charge of their wellbeing and disrupt the traditional healthcare model.

Also Read: Shell Lubricants onboards actor Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador