Building a successful startup in India requires innovation, customer-centricity, and a long-term vision, say experts

The startup ecosystem in India has seen tremendous growth in recent years. Many founders have emerged with innovative ideas, creating businesses that have transformed various sectors. However, the current economic environment, and earlier the pandemic, have meant that many entrepreneurs are struggling to keep their ventures afloat. Despite these challenges, India's transformative growth path is continuing, and many believe that building businesses the right way is essential.

Speaking at CNBC-TV18's Unicorn Startup Street event, Ravi Kumar, the founder and CEO of Upstox, said that India is on a great growth trajectory for the next 10-15 years. His company's ambition is to help people grow their savings, and he emphasises that the customer is at the forefront of Upstox's decisions. Upstox is also a profitable business, which sets it apart from many other startups. However, Upstox's courageous move was sponsoring the Indian Premier League (IPL) and International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shubh Malhotra, the co-founder of MPL, believes that the last few years have been about rapid growth, but this year is all about sustainability. He thinks that content will become more local and monetisable, and MPL will play a key role in India's gaming sector. Malhotra's most courageous move was signing Virat Kohli as brand ambassador.

Vivek Mathur, a partner at Deloitte, highlights the importance of innovation for startups. He believes that innovation is at its peak during challenging times. In his opinion, companies that can innovate and adapt quickly will be more resilient in the long run.

Marin Mamic, from Amazon Web Services, also stresses on the importance of customer-centricity. He believes that innovation happens when companies interact with customers, and flexible and vision-oriented companies are more resilient. Therefore, it is crucial for startups to keep their customers' needs and preferences in mind while innovating.

Aloke Bajpai, the co-founder and group CEO of ixigo, started his company by solving Indian travellers' pain points. His ambition remains to build the best customer experience possible, and he believes that throwing money at an issue will not help create a great company. He predicts that many companies will take two to four years to catch up to their valuations.

In conclusion, building a successful startup in India requires innovation, customer-centricity, and a long-term vision. The recent challenges faced by the startup ecosystem have tested many entrepreneurs' resilience. However, with the right approach and mindset, startups can continue to thrive and contribute to India's transformative growth path.