By Ritu Singh  May 15, 2023 9:50 PM IST (Updated)
Stride Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm, has recently announced the first close of its third venture debt fund, securing an impressive $100 million. This significant milestone sets the stage for the fund's ultimate target of achieving a final close surpassing $200 million, enabling Stride Ventures to meet the growing debt requirements and global ambitions of Indian startups.

startup | May 15, 2023 8:43 PM IST
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, the Founder of Stride Ventures expressed his optimism about the future, stating, "We expect the final closure of our third venture debt fund to be completed within the next four months."
The credit requirement among startups in India remains fairly high, making access to reliable debt financing crucial for their success. Stride Ventures recognizes this need and has strategically positioned itself to bridge the funding gap through their venture debt funds. By deploying capital from the third fund, the company aims to meet the diverse financial needs of startups operating in a wide range of sectors, fostering their growth and expansion in both domestic and international markets.
Also Read: Chiratae Growth Fund to invest in Series C and further rounds, says Chairman Sudhir Sethi
To date, Stride Venture Capital has sanctioned over Rs 5,000 crore, supporting and nurturing promising startups across the country. Moreover, the firm has successfully fulfilled its commitments to early investors of its first fund, distributing over 100 percent of the allocated capital.
First Published: May 15, 2023 8:43 PM IST
