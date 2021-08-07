Startups weekly wrap: More DRHPs and ask for direct overseas listing

The startup world is burgeoning with companies waiting to hit the public markets to tap the unprecedented liquidity.

While many are lining up for Dalal Street, with Policybazaar and Nykaa putting out their draft red herring prospectus this week to list in India, several others want the option to list abroad.

Founders, including Abhiraj Singh Bhal of Urban Company, Ashneer Grover of BharatPe, Byju Raveendran of Byju’s, Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy and Kunal Shah of Cred, have sent a letter to the PM, a copy of which CNBC-TV18 has seen.

While the government had amended the Companies Act in September 2020 for a direct overseas listing, guidelines are still awaited. The startup ecosystem is now calling on the government to expedite the process.

Citing advantages of an overseas listing for Indian startups , the letter points out that they can access a bigger capital pool, and get higher valuations.

But in India or overseas, the underlying point is clear - startups want to go public.

Next in line could be Ixigo, Delhivery, and even smaller companies such as Tracxn.