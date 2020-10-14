  • SENSEX
Startups recovering faster than expected, says COVID-19 and Antifragility of Indian Startup Ecosystem report

Updated : October 14, 2020 07:41 PM IST

India's startup ecosystem already has seven new Unicorns in 2020, with 4 of these reaching the unicorn status amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Digitally-led segments are witnessing strong growth as COVID-induced lockdowns are lifted.
Investor interest is quickly getting back to pre-COVID levels.
