Startups received 500 patents, 5,000 trademarks in last 5 years Updated : February 23, 2021 08:52 PM IST Trademark and patent lawyer Rahul Dev said the gap could also be due to the increasing trend for startups to show a 'patent-pending' tag, especially while raising funds. The data published in the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget FY22 showed that while startups had filed 1,000 patent applications in the current fiscal, no patents were granted.