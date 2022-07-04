Gujarat and Karnataka were ranked the best among big states for developing a startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, as per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) ranking of states and Union Territories released on Monday.

Among smaller states, those with a population of less than one crore, Meghalaya was the top performer. The DPIIT’s states' startup ranking 2021 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

A total of 24 states and seven Union Territories (UTs) participated in the exercise and ranked the states and UTs under five categories — best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

Bihar and Andhra took the lead in emerging startup ecosystems among big states and Mizoram and Ladakh were at the forefront among small states/UTs.

States & UTs across India have strengthened their startup policy framework over the 3 editions of the States’ Startup Ranking.

Start-up ecosystem leaders in big states were Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, UP, Punjab and Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar and Goa in the category of states and UTs with below one crore population.

Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Odisha are top performers for startup ecosystems in states with a population of more than one crore people and Jammu and Kashmir led among smaller ones.

Over 1,500 women entrepreneurs across India have received support from states and UTs for their startups, Goyal said at the event in Delhi, adding that efforts should be made to make India the best ecosystem for startups.

Piyush Goyal also stressed the need to use online tech to reach out to children in remote areas to expose them to opportunities and also called for event management startups to come up with sustainable solutions to save money.

He said the fisheries sector has a huge scope for startups and tech must be brought to fishermen. “Fishermen are paranoid that big companies with bigger assets will take over fishing assets,” he added.

India has been the voice of the developing world at the international forum in the fisheries sector, he said and urged startups to come up with smarter nets, designs, cold storage, geographic information systems (GIS) for fishing.