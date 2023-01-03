English
startup News

More startups getting their employees to work from office, suggests rising leasing data

More startups getting their employees to work from office, suggests rising leasing data

More startups getting their employees to work from office, suggests rising leasing data
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jescilia Karayamparambil  Jan 3, 2023 8:01:33 PM IST (Updated)

JLL India's report on startups suggests that their' share in gross leasing grew from 17 percent in 2021 to 28 percent in the first half of 2022 — and this momentum is expected to grow further in times to come with more and more startups calling their employees to offices.

Startups went through testing times in 2022 with funds drying up and having to adopt cost-cutting measures. But it was not all that bad when it came to startups leasing out spaces or opting for co-working spaces in the last year, as per JLL India data.

While cost-cutting measures may include layoffs and others, there are a growing number of startups leasing office spaces — which means slowly and steadily startup employees are coming back to offices.
According to JLL India, the "office occupancy rate of startups rose progressively through the year." Rahul Arora, the regional managing director in Karnataka and Kerala, Head of Office Leasing Advisory, JLL India, said, “The net absorption for the first nine months of 2022 is at a three-year high of 30.3 million sq ft and on track to match the five-year average (2015-2019) for the full year. The net absorption in 2022 for office space is expected to be at 37-40 million sq ft.”
JLL India's report on startups suggests that their' share in gross leasing grew from 17 percent in 2021 to 28 percent in the first half of 2022 — and this momentum is expected to grow further in times to come with more and more startups calling their employees to offices. “Bengaluru, Delhi National Capital Region and Mumbai are India’s top startup destinations, and they are followed by Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata,” Arora added.
Also Read: OYO IPO likely to be delayed as SEBI asks hotel chain to refile draft papers
According to an employee based in Bengaluru of a startup in content business, her company has started calling all her colleagues back to office — even if that meant only for a few days in a week.
Over the last few years, startups have also been extremely active in terms of real estate. “With over 24.8 million sq ft of space leased to startups, the industry is pegged to be one of the top office occupiers in the coming years.”
Bengaluru leads in terms of space leased by startups — with an increase from 1.75 million sq ft in 2021 to 2.19 million sq ft in the first half of 2022.
Since 2021, co-working and information technology and information technology-enabled services among startups have been the biggest contributors towards space in Bengaluru.
In addition, more and more technology and pharma-related startups leased office space in Hyderabad, whereas Mumbai is a location of choice for fintech startups, JLL India said. In 2022, NCR emerged as the city with the highest number of new startups registrations. Compared to 2021, Delhi itself has seen a more than twice jump in gross leasing — from 0.80 million sq ft in 2021 to 1.96 million sq ft this year.
Furthermore, startups were among the largest takers for flex seats, commonly known as co-working spaces — in the first six months of the 2022 calendar year at 19 percent of the total 65,171 flex seats leased, compared to 16 percent in 2021.
Also Read: Government to launch Digital India Innovation Fund for catalysing deep-tech startups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

More startups getting their employees to work from office, suggests rising leasing data

First Published: Jan 3, 2023 8:00 PM IST
