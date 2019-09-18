Business
Startups demand change in listing requirements, says report
Updated : September 18, 2019 11:02 AM IST
The requirement of promoters holding at least 20 percent makes the listing difficult for startups in the country as most founders have around 10 percent stake in their firms, the report said.
Further, the requirement that promoters make up for the shortfall from their respective investors when their own stakes fall short of the 20 percent requirement has also raised eyebrows, added the report.
