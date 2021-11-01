Startup Street: Zepto raises $60 million and Zolve banks $40 million

After operating in stealth mode for six months, grocery delivery app Zepto has raised an early-stage round of $60 million to expand its 10 minute grocery delivery nationwide.

The funding round now values the company at $225 million. 19-year-old founders, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, left behind computer science degrees at Stanford University to build Zepto.

Earlier known as KiranaKart, Zepto today enjoys backing from institutional investors like Glade Brook Capital, Nexus, Y Combinator, and individual investors including Lachy Groom, Neeraj Arora and more. To discuss the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Aadit Palicha, founder and CEO, Zepto.

Neobanking startup, Zolve has bagged Rs 300 crore or $40 million in a Series A funding round at a valuation of Rs 1,575 crore. The round was led by partners of DST Global with participation from Tiger Global, Alkeon Capital as well as existing investors Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The Bengaluru headquartered startup, which is only 10 months old has now raised a total of $ 55 million. To discuss how it plans to spend its money and the road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to Raghunandan G, Founder and CEO of Zolve.

Chennai-based agro-tech and food start-up WayCool has seen its orders and revenues rise exponentially in the last 18 months. A decision to increase the number of its sourcing centres during the lockdown has led to the expansion of capacities, and this has spelt great news for the company's business.

CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith spoke to WayCool's co-founder and CEO, Karthik Jayaraman to discuss how the pandemic led to changes in production methods.

