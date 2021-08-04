Startup Street: Trifecta announces 1st close of late-stage venture capital fund; Yellow.ai raises $78.15 m in Series C

Alternate financing platform for startups through their life cycle, Trifecta recently announced the first close of its late-stage venture capital fund - Trifecta Leaders Fund I, with commitments of over Rs 1,000 crore. The fund was launched three months ago and has a target corpus of Rs 1500 crore.

The first close saw participation from domestic investors including large corporates, insurance companies, marquee family offices, UHNIS, and entrepreneurs. Existing investors of Trifecta Capital's venture debt funds have also made significant investments. For the balance of Rs 500 crore, Trifecta is in discussions with several domestic and global institutional investors. CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra spoke to Rahul Khanna, Managing Partner of Trifecta Capital.

Customer experience automation platform Yellow.ai has raised $78.15 million in Series C led by Westbridge Capital along with Sapphire Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. Lightspeed Venture Partners also participated in this round, which brings the total funding raised so far to $ 102.15 million.

Yellow.ai enables enterprises to use chatbots and voice bots to automate functions like customer support, customer engagement, and employee experience. Mugdha Variyar spoke to Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder of Yellow.ai.

Professional email platform Titan, founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia, has secured a $30 million investment from Automattic, the parent company of Wordpress.com. This values the entity at $300 million. Startup Street spoke to the founder and CEO of Titan.

