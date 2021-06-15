Startup Street: Tiger Global to invest $100 mn in Spinny; Convosight raises $9 mn

Sources tell Moneycontrol, Tiger Global plans to invest 100 million dollars in online used-car retailer Spinny, doubling its valuation to 800 million dollars in two months. This funding round comes barely two months after it raised $65 million from a clutch of investors. Moneycontrol's M Sriram gets more details on this exclusive story.

Convosight, a community creator monetization platform, has raised $9 million in series A funding led by Singapore-based VC firm Qualgro. Convosight is building a monetization ecosystem for community creators on platforms like Facebook groups, Reddit and Discord so that they can partner with brands and monetize through their communities. Startup Street’s Mugdha Variyar spoke to co-founder, Tamanna Dhamija.

Agdhi, an agritech startup based in Bengaluru, which aims to create the next revolution in agriculture. The startup is building sustainable methods and provides alternative solutions for the problems prevalent in agriculture. The company recently launched an AI technology to examine the quality of seeds and to know more about the startup, Shruti Mishra spoke to Nikhil Das, co-founder and CEO of Agdhi.

Watch accompanying video for more.