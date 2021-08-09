Startup Street: The Souled Store raises Rs 75 crore in Series B funding

Mumbai based youth casual wear brand, The Souled Store recently raised Rs 75 crore in Series B funding led by Elevation Capital with participation from angel investors.

Founded in 2013, The Souled Store claims to be one of the first brands to bring in licensed merchandise and currently has license partnerships with Disney, Warner Bros, WWE, IPL and many more.

Startup Street spoke to Vedang Patel, Co-Founder of The Souled Store to know more about the growing fan merchandise market and how the brand aims to be the one stop destination for all things pop culture in the country.

