Startup Street: Pixxel co-founder on innovation in private space sector as PM Modi launches Indian Space Association

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Indian Space Association, Startup Street spoke to Awais Ahmed, Co-founder of Space Tech Startup, Pixxel to discuss the announcement and the innovations in the private space sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Space Association and said that India will ensure the space sector unites the world.

The Indian Space Association will act as a single-window and independent agency on matters related to space technology. The association plans to undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

To discuss these announcements and the innovations in the private space sector, Startup Street spoke to Awais Ahmed, co-founder of Space Tech Startup, Pixxel.

Meanwhile, Karnataka banned online betting games in the state last week and several platforms including Dream11, Mobile Premier League, Games 24x7 and others have had to block their money-based games to users.

Several industry members have approached the Karnataka High Court against the ban. One such association is the All India Gaming Federation and Startup Street spoke to the head of the federation Roland Landers.

