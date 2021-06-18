Startup Street: MyGlamm ropes in Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador

Direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm has appointed actor Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Shraddha has also invested an undisclosed amount in the brand. Founded in 2017 by Darpan Sanghvi and Priyanka Gill, MyGlamm offers a range of 600-plus cruelty-free products across makeup, skincare, and personal care.

While it is digital-first, MyGlamm also has over 10,000 offline points of sales across 70 cities in India. To talk about the future road map at MyGlamm, CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra spoke to the actor and brand ambassador and investor at MyGlamm, Shraddha Kapoor and its founder and CEO, Darpan Sanghvi.

Social audio platform Clubhouse has become a trend over the past several months but has truly exploded here in India, especially after its launch on android phones.

Clubhouse has launched its 'Creator First' accelerator program in India. CNBC-TV18’s Mugdha Variyar spoke to Paul Davison, CEO & co-founder of and Rohan Seth, co-founder of the audio-only social platform, on their India road map.

Watch accompanying video for more.