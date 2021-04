Startup Street: Meesho raises $300 million and Salman Khan invests in Chingari

Social commerce platform, Meesho has raised $300 million in a new round of funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The latest investment valued Meesho at $2.1 billion and saw participation from existing investors - Prosus Ventures, Facebook, Shunwei Capital, Venture Highway and Knollwood Investment. To talk about the fundraise and find out how Meesho has cracked the social commerce model, founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey spoke to Startup Street.

Next, actor Salman Khan has invested in short video platform Chingari, which has also announced that the actor will become its global brand ambassador. Khan's funding was part of a larger $13 million round in the company led by OnMobile Global Limited. Sumit Ghosh, CEO at Chingari spoke to CNBC-TV18's Mugdha Variyar to talk about the partnership with Salman Khan.

Versatile protein is what the planet needs right now and today on the hot seat, we had a food tech company that has developed a breakthrough protein technology. Nature's Fynd uses Fy, its trademark protein made from a fungal microbe for meatless patties and burgers as well as vegan versions of various dairy products. Co-founder and CEO of Nature's Fynd Thomas Jonas and Chief Marketing Officer Karuna Rawal spoke to CNBC-TV18's Megha Vishwanath and Shruti Mishra on the company's protein technology.