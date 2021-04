Startup Street: IvyCap exits Purplle with 22x gains; Sequoia joins cap table

Online beauty startup Purplle.com has raised $45 million from Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, and JSW Ventures and has roped in Sequoia Capital India with this round. The Startups’ series A investor IvyCap Ventures, has partially exited the company with 22x gains. Manish Taneja, Co-founder & CEO, Purplle.com and Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, Ivycap Ventures spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Megha Vishwanath about this fundraise.

Home services marketplace Urban Company today open-sourced a specially crafted ESOP policy for the startup ecosystem in collaboration with MyStartupEquity, a cap table and ESOP management product by LetsVenture. Sanjay Jha, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at MyStartupEquity spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra to find out how this open-source ESOP framework will help startups and private companies better structure their terms and conditions and roll out ESOPs.

OkCredit, a bookkeeping app that aims to digitise accounting for small businesses in India. Founded in 2017, the app enjoys over 5.5 million active users with around $7.5 billion worth of transactions recorded in the month of October last year. The company has raised a total of $ 84.9 million in funding from Tiger Global and Lightspeed venture partners. To know about the road ahead at OkCredit, Harsh Pokharna, Co-founder, spoke to Startup Street.